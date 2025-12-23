IndiGo's Operational Turbulence: Navigating Through Cancellations

In a tumultuous turn of events, domestic airline IndiGo has cancelled approximately 50 flights, a move that underscores ongoing operational challenges. The cancellations spanned several major airports, including those in Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune.

IndiGo's capacity to operate has been significantly curtailed following a government-mandated slash in its winter schedule. This decision followed severe operational disruptions, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to investigate the airline's preparedness.

The investigation zeroes in on technical and managerial aspects, demanding explanations from IndiGo's top executives. The findings of the DGCA's probe into manpower planning and rostering are eagerly awaited, as travelers hope for resolution and restored confidence in their travel plans.