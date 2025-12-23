Left Menu

IndiGo's Operational Turbulence: Navigating Through Cancellations

IndiGo faced operational disruptions, leading to the cancellation of 50 flights. The airline's winter schedule was reduced by 10%, limiting it to 1,930 flights per day. A DGCA panel investigates manpower and rostering issues, with a report pending. Top executives have been questioned about these challenges.

Updated: 23-12-2025 17:49 IST
  • India

In a tumultuous turn of events, domestic airline IndiGo has cancelled approximately 50 flights, a move that underscores ongoing operational challenges. The cancellations spanned several major airports, including those in Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune.

IndiGo's capacity to operate has been significantly curtailed following a government-mandated slash in its winter schedule. This decision followed severe operational disruptions, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to investigate the airline's preparedness.

The investigation zeroes in on technical and managerial aspects, demanding explanations from IndiGo's top executives. The findings of the DGCA's probe into manpower planning and rostering are eagerly awaited, as travelers hope for resolution and restored confidence in their travel plans.

