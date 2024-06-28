Ernakulam-Tata Nagar Express Coach Separation: A Morning Mishap in Kerala

In a surprising incident on Friday morning, the Ernakulam-Tata Nagar Express had its engine separated from the main body while traversing through central Kerala, according to railway sources.

The detachment involved the engine and a few coaches, causing a temporary disruption in the journey. The separation occurred at the train's third coach around 9.30 am. However, the issue was swiftly addressed, and the train resumed its journey without delay.

Fortunately, no passengers were injured during the slow-moving incident. Railway officials have yet to determine the cause of the separation and are currently looking into the matter for further clarification.

