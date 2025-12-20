Tragic Train Incident: Fog Claims Lives En Route to Modi's Rally
Three people died and three others were injured when a train hit them amid dense fog. They were on their way to a rally for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal. The fog also prevented Modi's helicopter from landing, and he expressed condolences for the victims.
In a tragic incident on Saturday, three individuals lost their lives and three others sustained injuries after being struck by a train amid heavy fog. The group was headed to a rally for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Nadia district.
The accident occurred between Taherpur and Badkulla railway stations in the Sealdah-Krishnanagar section. The incident took place as the travelers, who were on a bus, stopped to answer nature's call and unintentionally stepped onto the train tracks.
Despite dense fog impairing visibility, Modi expressed his condolences to the families affected during a virtual address, as his helicopter was unable to land at the rally location. The injured were taken to a local hospital, where two were admitted for treatment and another released after receiving first aid.
