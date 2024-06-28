Rockingdeals Circular Economy Honored with a prestigious "Excellence in Marketing Initiatives Award" on World MSME Day 2024

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Rockingdeals Circular Economy, (NSE Code - ROCKINGDCE), one of the prominent forces in the B2B and B2C re-commerce sector, specializing in facilitating the bulk trading of excess and open-box inventory alongside offering refurbished products, has been honoured with the Excellence in Marketing Initiatives Award on the occasion of World MSME Day 2024. This prestigious award was presented by the Confederation of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CIMSME) and the Global Council for the Promotion of International Trade (GCPIT).

The MSME Day 2024 celebration highlights the critical role that MSMEs play in fostering sustainable development and promotes innovative business models that contribute to economic growth while preserving environmental resources. The award ceremony took place during the grand celebration of Udyami Bharat on June 27, 2024, at The Capitol Hotel, Bangalore. Receiving this award reinforces Rockingdeals' position as one of the key players in the industry and a pioneer in sustainable business practices. It also underscores the effectiveness of Rockingdeals' marketing initiatives, which have successfully raised awareness and engagement around sustainable consumption and re-commerce. This recognition is a testament to the company's innovative marketing strategies that not only drive business growth but also promote environmental responsibility.

Commenting on the announcement Yuvraj Aman Singh, Managing Director and Founder of Rockingdeals Circular Economy said, "We are deeply honoured to receive the Excellence in Marketing Initiatives Award on World MSME Day. This award validates our relentless efforts to promote sustainable practices and foster a circular economy. Rockingdeals, a key player in the re-commerce sector, is optimizing every opportunity for business growth with a focus on sustainable and responsible commerce. This recognition motivates us to continue our mission with even greater zeal. We are committed to driving positive change and making a lasting impact on the environment and society.

This accolade reflects our team's dedication and the trust our partners and customers have placed in us. Sustainability is at the core of our operations, and being recognized for our marketing initiatives reaffirms our commitment to building a greener, more sustainable future. We look forward to furthering our initiatives, setting new benchmarks in the re-commerce sector, and exploring new opportunities for growth. Together, we can pave the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future."

