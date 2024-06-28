Tragic Collision in Karnataka: 13 Dead, 4 Injured in Van-Lorry Accident

Tragedy struck early Friday morning as thirteen individuals, including two young boys, perished in a devastating van-lorry collision at Gundenahalli cross in Byadagi Taluk, Karnataka, local police confirmed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pledged a compensation of Rs two lakh each to the bereaved families. The incident happened around 3:45 am when the van collided with a stationary lorry on National Highway 48 in Haveri district, leading to the tragic loss.

According to a senior police officer, all fatalities were travelling in the van. Eleven died on the spot while two were later declared dead at the hospital. Police suspect the driver might have fallen asleep, causing the collision. Ongoing investigations aim to confirm the cause of this horrific accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)