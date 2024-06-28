Left Menu

Bühler India Launches Startup Sprint 2024 to Drive Innovation in Food and Feed Industry

Bühler India announces its Startup Sprint 2024, inviting startups to showcase groundbreaking innovations in the food and feed value chain. The challenge, open for applications from June 25 to August 11, 2024, aims to foster collaborations with a winning prize of INR 20 Lakhs.

BENGALURU, June 28, 2024 - Swiss technology giant Bühler has unveiled its debut Startup Sprint 2024, an initiative aimed at scouting and supporting groundbreaking innovations within the food and feed sector. The challenge seeks participation from startups ready to market their transformative solutions.

The competition, focusing on four key categories—Digital Transformation, Sensor Technologies, Sustainable Food Processes, and Future Food Technologies—invites startups to present pioneering ideas that promise significant industry impact. Applications are open from June 25 until August 11, 2024, with selected finalists presenting their concepts in October.

Winners will have the unique chance to scale their innovations with Bühler's support, gaining access to advanced facilities and a global network. Garima Chhabra, Collaborative Innovation Lead at Bühler, highlighted the initiative's potential to forge impactful collaborations and drive sustainable industry advancements.

