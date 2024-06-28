Left Menu

Lao Employment Business Association Launched to Enhance Fair Recruitment Practices

Dedicated to elevating business standards among its members, the association aims to ensure fair recruitment practices, particularly for migrant workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:53 IST
The Lao Employment Business Association was officially inaugurated in Vientiane on 28 June 2024, marking a significant milestone as the nation’s first industry body representing private employment agencies. Dedicated to elevating business standards among its members, the association aims to ensure fair recruitment practices, particularly for migrant workers.

Her Excellency Madame Baykam Khattiya, Minister of Labour and Social Welfare, emphasized the historic nature of this initiative, stating, “Until today, there has never been a business association to represent private employment agencies in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, which has made it more difficult to develop migration governance policies. With the enactment of the Regulations of the Lao Employment Business Association, there will now be an opportunity for employment agencies to be directly involved in social dialogue on the recruitment of migrant workers.”

The establishment of the Lao Employment Business Association was supported by the Australian Government, European Union, and International Labour Organization (ILO) through programs like TRIANGLE in ASEAN and Ship to Shore Rights South East Asia. These initiatives facilitated crucial consultations among workers, employers, and the Lao government, providing technical inputs that shaped the Regulations of the Lao Employment Business Association, adopted in January 2024.

Her Excellency Megan Jones, Australian Ambassador to Lao People’s Democratic Republic, highlighted the importance of self-regulation, urging the association to consider developing a code of conduct based on lessons learned from TRIANGLE in ASEAN. Meanwhile, Her Excellency Ina Marčiulionytė, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation, underscored the EU's commitment to supporting practical actions in Lao PDR, emphasizing the launch of the new association as a significant achievement after years of dedication.

The newly formed association is tasked with several critical roles aimed at enhancing recruitment practices, including representing employment agencies in policy discussions, promoting labor force development, ensuring compliance with national laws, gathering and sharing labor market data, and fostering member capacity through collaborative efforts. These efforts are expected to shape future labor migration governance policies in Lao People’s Democratic Republic positively.

Xiaoyan Qian, ILO Country Director for Thailand, Cambodia, and Lao People’s Democratic Republic, praised the establishment of the association, drawing parallels with successful models in neighboring countries. “By collaborating with government and worker representatives, private employment agencies can significantly contribute to well-managed labor migration processes,” she remarked.

The launch of the Lao Employment Business Association marks a pivotal step towards improving recruitment practices and ensuring fair treatment for migrant workers in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, setting a precedent for industry standards and regulatory cooperation in the region.

