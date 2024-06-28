Phoenix Shopping Festival 2024: A Celebration of Deals, Entertainment, and Community

The Phoenix Mills Ltd., India's premier mixed-use developer, proudly announces the Phoenix Shopping Festival 2024. This grand event, unfolding from June 14 to July 31, will simultaneously occur across notable locations such as Phoenix Palladium Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity Pune, Phoenix Citadel Indore, and more, promising an unmatched shopping and community experience.

Set to be the year's highlight, the Phoenix Shopping Festival combines exclusive offers, enthralling entertainment, and community engagement. Shoppers can anticipate unbeatable discounts across top brands, while diverse live performances ensure entertainment for all tastes. Food enthusiasts will enjoy a culinary journey through various cuisines, making the festival an all-encompassing celebration.

Further, in collaboration with the Sood Charity Foundation, Phoenix Malls will foster community spirit through numerous charitable initiatives. Each purchase during the festival aids the less fortunate, making shopping a meaningful endeavor. Rashmi Sen, COO, expressed the company's commitment to creating unique experiences that connect and resonate with consumers. The festival encapsulates this vision by merging shopping, entertainment, and social responsibility.

