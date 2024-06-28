Investigating the Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Technical Committee Steps In

A technical committee has been established by DIAL, the operator of Delhi Airport, to investigate the recent roof collapse at Terminal 1. The incident has raised concerns about the structural integrity and safety measures in place at one of the busiest airports in the country.

The collapse incident, though unfortunate, did not inflict any immediate casualties but has necessitated a thorough review of construction quality and maintenance protocols. The committee aims to determine the root cause and recommend corrective actions to prevent future occurrences.

Authorities emphasize that passenger safety remains the top priority as they ensure that the terminal is fully secure. Further updates will inform about findings and necessary measures to reinforce infrastructure robustness.

