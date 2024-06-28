The Phoenix Mills Ltd. Announces The Phoenix Shopping Festival 2024: A Celebration of Shopping, Entertainment, and Community

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: The Phoenix Mills Ltd., India's largest mixed-use developer, is thrilled to announce the Phoenix Shopping Festival 2024. This grand celebration will take place simultaneously at Phoenix Palladium Mumbai, Phoenix Palladium Ahmedabad, Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity Pune, Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Pune, Phoenix Citadel Indore, Phoenix Palassio Lucknow promising an unparalleled experience for shoppers and communities alike.

An "End Of Season Sale" Like No Other The Phoenix Shopping Festival 2024 is set to be the highlight of the year, bringing together a unique blend of shopping, entertainment, and community engagement. From 14th June to 31st July, each Phoenix Mall will transform into a vibrant hub of activities, exclusive offers, and unforgettable experiences.

Key Highlights of the Phoenix Shopping Festival 2024: 1. Exclusive Offers and Discounts:

Shoppers can look forward to incredible deals and discounts across a wide range of top brands and retailers. Whether it's fashion, electronics, home decor, or lifestyle products, the festival promises unbeatable prices and value. 2. Live Entertainment:

Each Phoenix Mall will host live performances by renowned artists, including music concerts, shows, and performances. The entertainment line-up is designed to cater to diverse tastes and ensure there's something for everyone. 3. Culinary Delights:

Food enthusiasts will be in for a treat with an array of culinary experiences. The festival will feature a delightful journey through different cuisines. 4. Community Engagement:

Phoenix Malls are dedicated to fostering community spirit. The festival will include initiatives like a charity drive, encouraging visitors to connect and contribute to their communities. A major partnership with the Sood Charity Foundation, a force of compassion, will champion a cause that is close to our hearts. This eminent collaboration is to enrich society by dedicating a portion of festival sales to aid the less fortunate. Every purchase made during the Phoenix Shopping Festival contributes to this significant endeavour. Rashmi Sen, COO of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., mentioned, "Phoenix Mills Ltd. is a leading operator of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations across India, fostering connections through meaningful experiences. Our Shopping Centers are prime destinations for top global brands and premium regional and home-grown retailers.

At Phoenix, we continuously innovate to create unique experiences. The Phoenix Shopping Festival 2024 exemplifies this commitment by offering a curated, high-quality shopping experience where leading brands come together to provide immersive indulgence for our evolving consumers." Mayank Lalpuria, Senior Vice President of Marketing at The Phoenix Mills Ltd., expressed his excitement about the upcoming festival, stating, "This season, the Phoenix Shopping Festival is centered around three major themes--Shop n Get Deals, Shop n Donate, and Shop n Win. We are thrilled to offer our customers ample opportunities to splurge and participate in exciting giveaways while giving back to society through our partnership with the Sood Charity Foundation. Don't miss out on this incredible shopping experience! Join The Phoenix Mills to take advantage of exclusive deals, exciting prizes, and the chance to make a difference in the community."

Shibani Akhtar also shared her views, noting, "Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai and Ahmedabad epitomize luxury shopping at its finest. The Palladium Shopping Festival brings together an exclusive range of brands like Estee Lauder, Jimmy Choo, and Bottega Veneta, offering a never-seen-before shopping experience that exudes elegance. It's an ultimate go-to spot for those who seek sophistication and style." Malaika Arora, TV host and Popular Actress, expressed her thoughts, saying, "The Phoenix Shopping Festival at Phoenix malls across the country promises an extraordinary blend of shopping, dining, and entertainment. With top-notch brands and unique architectural grandeur, these malls are set to deliver an unforgettable festival experience for all visitors. Phoenix malls have become my preferred shopping destination and a favorite hangout zone, offering a vibrant and complete lifestyle experience."

PML (BSE: 503100 | NSE: PHOENIXLTD) is a leading retail mall developer and operator in India and is the pioneer of retail-led, mixed-use developments in India with completed development of over 17.5 million square feet spread across retail, hospitality, Public commercial, and residential asset classes. The company has an operational retail portfolio of approximately 7 million square feet of retail space spread across 9 operational malls in 6 key cities of India. The company is further developing 4malls with over 4 million sq. feet of retail space in 4 gateway cities of India. Besides retail, the company has an operating commercial office portfolio with a gross leasable area of approximately 1.3 million sq. feet and plans to add approximately 5 million sq. feet of commercial office across existing and under-development mixed-use projects going forward. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

