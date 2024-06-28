Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Urges Swift Funds Release for Monsoon Road Repairs

The Himachal Pradesh government has urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to release Rs 150 crore for repairing PWD roads connecting national highways ahead of the monsoon season. Gadkari approved Rs 50 crore for the Khamadi-Tikkar road in Shimla and assured further assistance for other critical road projects in the state.

The Himachal Pradesh government has made an urgent plea to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, seeking the immediate release of Rs 150 crore for the repair of PWD roads linking national highways as the monsoon season approaches. The state's demands were tabled by State Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh during a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.

Following the discussion, Gadkari approved Rs 50 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the Khamadi-Tikkar road in Shimla district. Singh pressed for the remaining Rs 150 crore promised during Gadkari's March 5 visit to Hamirpur, where Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundations for 15 National Highway and Ropeway projects worth Rs 4,000 crore.

In the meeting, Singh also highlighted the need for speedy sanction of Rs 30 crore for the Kamand-Kataula and Chail Chowk-Pandoh roads. Moreover, he emphasized the necessity for upgrading the Shimla-Mataur National Highway to a four-lane road and sought prompt approval for the rehabilitation of a section of National Highway 5, valued at Rs 70 crore.

