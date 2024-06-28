Bomb Threat Disrupts Vistara Flight From Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai

A Vistara flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai faced a bomb scare on Friday, prompting a comprehensive search by police at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, authorities confirmed.

A note stating 'bomb on board' was discovered by a crew member, according to an official from the Sahar police station. The alert was raised immediately as per standard protocol.

The plane landed safely at around 3:15 PM, and passengers were informed of the threat post-landing. Despite exhaustive checks of passengers and luggage, no suspicious items were found, a police official reported.

