Bomb Threat Disrupts Vistara Flight From Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai
A Vistara flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai received a bomb threat, leading to a search by police upon its landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. A crew member discovered a note saying 'bomb on board', but no suspicious items were found during the passenger and luggage search.
A Vistara flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai faced a bomb scare on Friday, prompting a comprehensive search by police at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, authorities confirmed.
A note stating 'bomb on board' was discovered by a crew member, according to an official from the Sahar police station. The alert was raised immediately as per standard protocol.
The plane landed safely at around 3:15 PM, and passengers were informed of the threat post-landing. Despite exhaustive checks of passengers and luggage, no suspicious items were found, a police official reported.
