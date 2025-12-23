Delhi Sets 20,000-Strong Security Force for Festive Celebrations

Nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have strengthened security across Delhi ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. This deployment aims to maintain law and order, as confirmed by a Delhi Police official on Tuesday.

Security has been notably increased at the borders Delhi shares with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, anticipating large crowds traveling to the city. Measures include checks on hooliganism and traffic violations, with additional pickets and barricades set up to manage any disturbances stemming from neighboring states.

Police focus will also be on areas like Connaught Place and Hauz Khas for crowd control. Breath analysers and designated checkpoints are in place to curb drunk driving. Strict enforcement includes impounding vehicles involved in stunts. Furthermore, checks at transportation hubs and night shelters ensure compliance with identification protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)