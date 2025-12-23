Delhi Sets 20,000-Strong Security Force for Festive Celebrations
Around 20,000 police and paramilitary forces are deployed in Delhi to ensure safety during Christmas and New Year's celebrations. The increased security covers traffic management, border checks, and public areas. Measures are in place to curb hooliganism and enforce regulations, including breath analysis for drunk drivers.
- Country:
- India
Nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel have strengthened security across Delhi ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations. This deployment aims to maintain law and order, as confirmed by a Delhi Police official on Tuesday.
Security has been notably increased at the borders Delhi shares with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, anticipating large crowds traveling to the city. Measures include checks on hooliganism and traffic violations, with additional pickets and barricades set up to manage any disturbances stemming from neighboring states.
Police focus will also be on areas like Connaught Place and Hauz Khas for crowd control. Breath analysers and designated checkpoints are in place to curb drunk driving. Strict enforcement includes impounding vehicles involved in stunts. Furthermore, checks at transportation hubs and night shelters ensure compliance with identification protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- security
- police
- New Year
- Christmas
- celebrations
- paramilitary
- traffic
- checkpoints
- hooliganism
ALSO READ
Step into Toyland: Surreal Global's Magical World of Christmas Unveiled
Arsenal Topped at Christmas: A Cautionary Tale in Premier League
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Teams Up with Gurinder Chadha for Bollywood Christmas Charm
Kolkata Metro Extends Christmas Eve Services for Convenience
Surreal Global's Magical Christmas: Transforming Spaces into Festive Wonderlands