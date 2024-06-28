Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Triggers Nationwide Structural Inspections

The civil aviation ministry has mandated comprehensive structural inspections for all airports across the country following a tragic roof collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, which resulted in one death and several injuries.

Operations at the terminal were halted, and flights were redirected to Terminals 2 and 3, causing over 100 flight cancellations by IndiGo and SpiceJet.

In a review meeting led by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, a 24x7 war room was established to manage passenger concerns and ensure refunds or alternative travel arrangements for cancelled flights. Additionally, an advisory was issued to airlines to stabilize fares and prevent passenger inconvenience.

