Left Menu

Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Triggers Nationwide Structural Inspections

Following a deadly roof collapse at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1, the civil aviation ministry has mandated structural inspections of all airports nationwide. Operations at Terminal 1 were shifted to T2 and T3, with over 100 flights cancelled. A 24x7 war room was established to manage the situation effectively and prevent fare hikes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:57 IST
Delhi Airport Roof Collapse Triggers Nationwide Structural Inspections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The civil aviation ministry has mandated comprehensive structural inspections for all airports across the country following a tragic roof collapse at Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, which resulted in one death and several injuries.

Operations at the terminal were halted, and flights were redirected to Terminals 2 and 3, causing over 100 flight cancellations by IndiGo and SpiceJet.

In a review meeting led by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, a 24x7 war room was established to manage passenger concerns and ensure refunds or alternative travel arrangements for cancelled flights. Additionally, an advisory was issued to airlines to stabilize fares and prevent passenger inconvenience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024