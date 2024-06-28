Argentina Embraces Economic Overhaul in Milei's First Major Victory

In a significant legislative triumph for President Javier Milei, Argentina's lower house on Friday approved his sweeping economic overhaul bills. This victory comes after six tumultuous months marked by bruising battles and vigorous protests, raising doubts about Milei's ability to govern effectively.

The landmark legislation aims to support Milei's 'zero fiscal deficit' plan and attract foreign investment, ultimately becoming law following a crucial vote in the lower house. Despite fierce opposition, the approval strengthens Milei's position both domestically and internationally as economic pressures continue to mount. Milei ascended to power with a promise to rescue Argentina from a severe economic crisis, exacerbated by soaring inflation nearing 300%.

The Milei administration celebrated the bill's passage as a crucial step towards the 'free and prosperous country' envisioned during last November's election. Critics blame the contentious process on obstructionism by Milei's hard-line opponents. Currently, Milei's party holds less than 15% of congressional seats, relying on executive powers to implement drastic spending cuts and a radical small-state vision. Analysts emphasize that congressional approval is crucial for boosting investor confidence in Argentina, a nation with a history of defaulting on payments and breaching contracts.

