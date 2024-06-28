Passenger's Remark Sparks Kolkata Airport Bomb Scare, Flight Delayed

A casual remark by a passenger triggered a bomb scare at Kolkata airport on Friday, resulting in a multi-hour delay for a Pune-bound flight, according to officials.

The incident occurred around noon during the check-in process for a private airline's flight from Kolkata to Pune via Bhubaneswar. The passenger, unhappy with the security checks, sarcastically suggested that his bag might contain a bomb, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson disclosed.

The comment prompted an extensive security protocol, including a comprehensive search of all passenger baggage and the aircraft, which had already begun boarding. After exhausting all measures, no threat was found, the spokesperson confirmed. The delayed flight finally left for Pune at 5.30 pm. Notably, the Kolkata airport had previously received two fake bomb threats in April.

