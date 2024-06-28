Left Menu

Passenger's Remark Sparks Kolkata Airport Bomb Scare, Flight Delayed

A casual remark by a passenger at Kolkata airport led to a bomb scare, causing a significant delay for a flight to Pune. Following stringent security checks and thorough searches of all passenger baggage and the aircraft, no threat was found. The flight eventually departed at 5.30 pm.

A casual remark by a passenger triggered a bomb scare at Kolkata airport on Friday, resulting in a multi-hour delay for a Pune-bound flight, according to officials.

The incident occurred around noon during the check-in process for a private airline's flight from Kolkata to Pune via Bhubaneswar. The passenger, unhappy with the security checks, sarcastically suggested that his bag might contain a bomb, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson disclosed.

The comment prompted an extensive security protocol, including a comprehensive search of all passenger baggage and the aircraft, which had already begun boarding. After exhausting all measures, no threat was found, the spokesperson confirmed. The delayed flight finally left for Pune at 5.30 pm. Notably, the Kolkata airport had previously received two fake bomb threats in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

