South Africa Challenges EU Citrus Import Restrictions at WTO

South Africa has formally requested the World Trade Organisation's Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) to review what it describes as 'unscientific and discriminatory measures' imposed by the European Union (EU) on citrus imports from the African nation. The appeal comes as the country aims to protect the livelihoods of tens of thousands in its local citrus industry.

A joint statement from the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD), the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), and the Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa (CGA) indicated that South African citrus growers are incurring billions of rands in compliance costs annually due to these EU regulations, which they claim are excessively restrictive and lack scientific basis. Emerging citrus growers are notably impacted by these measures.

This week, at a Dispute Settlement Body meeting, South Africa requested two panels be established to address the EU's regulations concerning Citrus Black Spot and False Codling Moth. This is South Africa's first dispute brought to the WTO, following unproductive consultations with the EU.

The country's representatives argue that the EU's measures are not scientifically justified and fail to be implemented consistently. They state the regulations are more restrictive than necessary and suggest that feasible and less restrictive alternatives exist. Last year, the EU accounted for 36% of South Africa's citrus exports, underlining its importance to the industry.

'The citrus industry supports 140,000 jobs at farm level alone. The government is acting to safeguard these livelihoods and the central role the citrus industry plays in so many of our rural communities,' said DALRRD Director-General Mooketsa Ramasodi.

Justin Chadwick, CEO of the CGA, suggested that favorable outcomes from the WTO could benefit European consumers, who faced high orange prices last summer. South Africa, the world's second-largest citrus exporter, is projected to export 170 million 15 kg cartons this year as it enters its peak winter export season.

