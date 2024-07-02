India Hosts Largest Toy Fair in South Asia

New Delhi is set to host the 15th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2024, the largest toy fair in South Asia, from July 6 at Pragati Maidan. The four-day event will feature over 300 domestic and international firms, providing Indian toy makers with a prime platform to showcase their products and capabilities to a global audience.

According to Naresh Kumar Gautam, Senior Vice-President of the Toy Association of India, the expo aims to attract new customers and partners, bolster toy exports, and facilitate collaborations within the industry. Gautam emphasized the importance of fiscal support from the government to enhance the event's impact.

The fair will see a wide array of toy categories, from electronics to soft toys and playground equipment, on display. Despite a slight decline in India's toy exports recently, the industry is poised for growth with strategies aimed at developing a robust domestic ecosystem and localizing production.

