Left Menu

Biden's Call to Defend Social Security Amid Government Cuts

Joe Biden made a significant comeback, speaking in defense of the Social Security Administration as the Trump administration, under Elon Musk's guidance, cuts its workforce and closes offices. These actions raise concerns about increased wait times and disruptions in benefits for millions of Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 04:10 IST
Biden's Call to Defend Social Security Amid Government Cuts
Joe Biden

Former President Joe Biden reentered the political spotlight with a powerful speech defending the Social Security Administration against the latest cuts implemented by Trump administration. Speaking to disability advocates in Chicago, Biden emphasized the importance of Social Security to American lives.

Biden criticized the Department of Government Efficiency, led by tech mogul Elon Musk, for plans to significantly reduce the SSA workforce and close several offices, actions that could impede services for 73 million people dependent on Social Security benefits. Biden reiterated that Social Security transcends politics, labeling it a 'sacred promise'.

The Trump administration, however, insists on safeguarding benefit payouts, although its internal policies have sparked privacy concerns and legal challenges. A federal judge has halted record sharing within the SSA over privacy violations, presenting another layer of complexity to the ongoing battle over America's social safety net.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025