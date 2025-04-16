Biden's Call to Defend Social Security Amid Government Cuts

Former President Joe Biden reentered the political spotlight with a powerful speech defending the Social Security Administration against the latest cuts implemented by Trump administration. Speaking to disability advocates in Chicago, Biden emphasized the importance of Social Security to American lives.

Biden criticized the Department of Government Efficiency, led by tech mogul Elon Musk, for plans to significantly reduce the SSA workforce and close several offices, actions that could impede services for 73 million people dependent on Social Security benefits. Biden reiterated that Social Security transcends politics, labeling it a 'sacred promise'.

The Trump administration, however, insists on safeguarding benefit payouts, although its internal policies have sparked privacy concerns and legal challenges. A federal judge has halted record sharing within the SSA over privacy violations, presenting another layer of complexity to the ongoing battle over America's social safety net.

