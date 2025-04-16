U.S. and Jordan Seek Economic Growth Amid Regional Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan met to explore avenues for increased economic cooperation and investments, while also addressing concerns over Gaza and the West Bank.
In a bid to bolster economic ties, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged with Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan in a dialogue focused on expanding cooperation and elevating investments between the United States and Jordan, as confirmed by a statement from the State Department.
The discussions took a multifaceted approach, addressing not only economic matters but also touching upon the sensitive realities in the Middle Eastern territories of Gaza and the West Bank.
This conversation underscores the United States' strategic efforts to balance fostering alliances and tackling prevailing geopolitical challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
