RBI Proposes Simplified Foreign Trade Regulations to Boost Business Efficiency

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has unveiled proposed regulations aimed at streamlining export and import transactions. This move seeks to improve ease of doing business and empower banks to offer more efficient foreign exchange services to their clients.

The central bank has released the 'Regulation of Foreign Trade under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 – Draft Regulations and Directions.' According to the draft, exporters must declare the full export value of goods or services to a specified authority and repatriate it to India within nine months.

Additionally, exporters failing to realize full export value within the specified time could be caution-listed by authorized dealers, restricting them to advance payment or irrevocable letters of credit. The draft prohibits advance remittance for gold and silver imports without RBI approval and seeks public comments by September 1.

