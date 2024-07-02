Left Menu

CIEL Group Eyes Rs 82 Crore to Fuel Expansions

Human resources firm CIEL Group plans to raise Rs 82 crore for acquisitions this financial year. The company reported revenues of Rs 1,086 crore for 2023-24 and aims to enter Middle East and South East Asian markets. A recent study valued the CIEL brand at USD 30 million.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:52 IST
Human resources and staffing solutions firm CIEL Group is planning to raise approximately Rs 82 crore this financial year to fund its acquisition plans.

On Tuesday, Executive Chairperson K Pandiarajan announced that the company has exceeded industry growth expectations, achieving revenues of Rs 1,086 crore for the 2023-24 financial year. This marks a significant milestone as the company broke the Rs 1,000 crore barrier.

A recent report by BrandFinance valued the CIEL Group Brand at USD 30 million, or about Rs 250 crore. The study highlighted CIEL HR's brand strength, awarding it an AA rating. Pandiarajan emphasized CIEL's rapid growth, noting its 54 percent growth rate in contrast to the industry's 14 percent.

CIEL aims to penetrate Middle East and South East Asian markets through strategic acquisitions in the EPC, IT staffing, and HR Tech sectors. The group plans to raise Rs 82 crore to support these acquisitions, which follows last year's successful Rs 50 crore raise and acquisition of five companies. Since its inception in 2015, CIEL's revenue growth has been remarkable, reaching Rs 1,086 crore in 2023-24, up from Rs 799 crore the previous year.

