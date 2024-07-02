Puravankara Ltd Expands in Bengaluru with Rs 900 Crore Housing Project

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd has announced a significant acquisition, securing a 7.26-acre land parcel in Hebbagodi, Bengaluru. The move is aimed at developing a housing project valued at Rs 900 crore.

According to a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company revealed details about the acquisition but did not disclose the specific deal value or clarify whether the land was purchased outright or through a partnership with the landlord. The project is expected to span around 7.5 lakh square feet, with a gross development value (GDV) surpassing Rs 900 crore.

Further expanding its portfolio, Puravankara Ltd has also acquired a 12.75-acre land in Thane's Ghodbunder Road and Lokhandwala in Mumbai, projecting a potential GDV of Rs 5,500 crore. Additionally, its subsidiary, Provident Housing Ltd, has invested Rs 250 crore acquiring owner's shares in the Botanico and Capella projects in Bangalore Rural, Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)