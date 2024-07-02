Left Menu

Maharashtra Fair Price Shop Owners Protest for Increased Profits

Fair price shop owners and license holders in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar staged a protest demanding a Rs 100 per quintal increase in their profits. The association submitted a memorandum to ensure clean grain supply and lower power tariffs.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:37 IST
Maharashtra Fair Price Shop Owners Protest for Increased Profits
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to voice their grievances, owners and licence holders of fair price shops gathered in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday. They demanded an increase of Rs 100 per quintal in their profits.

The Maharashtra Fair Price Shop Owners and Licence Holders' Association led the protest at the district collector's office, presenting a memorandum to the food and civil supplies department. The memorandum emphasized the need for clean food grains from godowns and their supply in jute sacks.

Furthermore, the association called for continuous e-KYC processes for customers and requested that shops be charged power tariffs at domestic rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024