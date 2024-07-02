Maharashtra Fair Price Shop Owners Protest for Increased Profits

In a bid to voice their grievances, owners and licence holders of fair price shops gathered in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday. They demanded an increase of Rs 100 per quintal in their profits.

The Maharashtra Fair Price Shop Owners and Licence Holders' Association led the protest at the district collector's office, presenting a memorandum to the food and civil supplies department. The memorandum emphasized the need for clean food grains from godowns and their supply in jute sacks.

Furthermore, the association called for continuous e-KYC processes for customers and requested that shops be charged power tariffs at domestic rates.

