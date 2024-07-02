Left Menu

Shalabh Goel Appointed as New MD of National Capital Region Transport Corporation

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has appointed Shalabh Goel, an officer from the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers, as its new managing director. Goel succeeds Vinay Kumar Singh and brings a wealth of experience from Indian Railways. The NCRTC is focused on operationalizing India's first Regional Rapid Transit System corridor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:47 IST
Shalabh Goel Appointed as New MD of National Capital Region Transport Corporation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced the appointment of Shalabh Goel as its new managing director. Goel, an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers officer, succeeds Vinay Kumar Singh who resigned on March 15.

Goel, a 1989-batch officer with a distinguished career in Indian Railways, brings a wealth of experience to the NCRTC. A graduate of IIT-Roorkee and a post-graduate from IIT-Delhi, he has served in numerous key positions, most recently as the senior deputy general manager-cum-CVO of the Western Railway.

His appointment comes at a critical time as the NCRTC is set to operationalize the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. The NCRTC, a joint venture of central and state governments, aims to ensure balanced urban development through enhanced connectivity. The RRTS project marks a milestone in India's transit infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024