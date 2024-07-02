Shalabh Goel Appointed as New MD of National Capital Region Transport Corporation

In a significant development, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced the appointment of Shalabh Goel as its new managing director. Goel, an Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers officer, succeeds Vinay Kumar Singh who resigned on March 15.

Goel, a 1989-batch officer with a distinguished career in Indian Railways, brings a wealth of experience to the NCRTC. A graduate of IIT-Roorkee and a post-graduate from IIT-Delhi, he has served in numerous key positions, most recently as the senior deputy general manager-cum-CVO of the Western Railway.

His appointment comes at a critical time as the NCRTC is set to operationalize the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. The NCRTC, a joint venture of central and state governments, aims to ensure balanced urban development through enhanced connectivity. The RRTS project marks a milestone in India's transit infrastructure.

