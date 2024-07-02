Amazon India's Prime Day Extravaganza Set for July 20-21

Amazon India has unveiled the dates for its 8th Prime Day sale, set to occur on July 20-21. This two-day event promises exceptional offers for Prime members across various categories.

In addition to the deals, Amazon launched Crunchyroll on Prime Video Channels, allowing users to indulge in their favorite anime content through an add-on subscription. Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets, emphasized the array of benefits available.

Prime members across the country can expect not only significant discounts and new product launches from over 450 brands but also the convenience of same-day and next-day delivery on millions of products, ensuring a comprehensive shopping experience.

