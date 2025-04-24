China's Ambitious Leap: Shenzhou-20 Blasts Off to Space Station

In a significant milestone for China's space ambitions, the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Thursday, carrying three astronauts to the nation's permanently inhabited space station.

This mission marks China's 15th crewed flight and the 20th overall in the extensive Shenzhou program that commenced over thirty years ago. At precisely 5:17 p.m., a Long March-2F rocket propelled the spacecraft into space, a move that underscores China's growing prowess in space exploration.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV covered the launch, reflecting the nation's pride and commitment towards becoming a formidable force in the international space race, amid increasing endeavors by NASA and private players like SpaceX.

