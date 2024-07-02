V2 Retail Reports Impressive Q1 Revenue Surge

Value retail chain V2 Retail has reported a substantial 57.11 per cent rise in its standalone revenue, reaching Rs 414.17 crore for the first quarter ending on June 30, 2024.

According to a recent regulatory filing, the company had recorded revenue from operations of Rs 263.61 crore in the same quarter last year, reflecting significant year-over-year growth.

'Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, stood at Rs 414.17 crore,' the filing said, offering a company update for the quarter.

Further bolstering their performance, V2 Retail observed a same-store sales growth of around 37 per cent in Q1FY25 as compared to Q1FY24. The number of stores operated by V2 Retail reached 127 as of June 30, 2024.

'The company opened 10 new stores in Q1 of financial year 2024-25, increasing the total retail area to approximately 13.64 lakh sq. ft,' the filing added.

Shares of V2 Retail increased by 2.25 per cent, settling at Rs 767.65 on the BSE.

