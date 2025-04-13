Exodus from Murshidabad: A Community in Crisis

Hundreds have fled their homes in West Bengal's Murshidabad district due to communal violence, officials report. The displaced have crossed the Bhagirathi River to find safety in Malda.

The violence, sparked by clashes over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has resulted in the destruction of property and threats to personal safety, prompting an exodus facilitated by local authorities.

Critics blame political inaction for escalating tensions, urging central forces to restore order and ensure the safe return of those affected by the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)