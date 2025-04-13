France Faces Fiscal Challenge: 40 Billion Euros in Savings Needed
France aims to reduce its budget deficit from 5.4% of GDP this year to 4.6% by 2026, requiring 40 billion euros in savings, according to Finance Minister Eric Lombard. The plan aligns with EU rules and seeks a 3% deficit by 2029 amid global economic uncertainty.
- Country:
- France
France is embarking on a significant fiscal journey, aiming to decrease its budget deficit to 4.6% of GDP by 2026 from 5.4% this year. Finance Minister Eric Lombard detailed the ambitious plan on Sunday, highlighting the need for 40 billion euros in savings.
"We are in a state of emergency, regarding our budget," Lombard emphasized. France, as the euro zone's second-largest economy, seeks to reduce its deficit in compliance with European Union regulations.
The initial goal is to cut the deficit to 5.4% from last year's 5.8%, ultimately targeting an EU ceiling of 3% by 2029. France also revised its 2025 economic growth forecast down to 0.7% amid global trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Unveils Bold Māori Economic Growth Plan with Focus on Jobs and Land
Traditional Horse Racing Event Spurs Economic Growth and Cultural Unity in NW
China's Economic Growth Forecast Adjusted by Standard Chartered
BIMSTEC Senior Officials Unite for Regional Economic Growth
Uttar Pradesh's Promising Future: Economic Growth & Development