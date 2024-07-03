Tragic Capsize off Portugal's Coast: 3 Dead, 3 Missing

Three people died and three were missing on Wednesday after a fishing boat with 17 crew members on board capsized off central Portugal's Atlantic coast, the maritime authority said.

"So far, 11 people have been rescued alive and three have been found lifeless," the maritime authority said in a statement. "Search operations for the three missing people are underway." Port captain Pedro Cervaens Costa told reporters most of the crew members were Portuguese. Two Indonesian nationals were among those rescued alive.

Authorities were alerted to the incident at around 4:30 a.m. local time and emergency services were deployed. Aurelio Ferreira, mayor of the central Portuguese municipality of Marinha Grande, said the fishing boat was about two kilometres from the coast and divers would be deployed to find those missing.

Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he was deeply saddened by what happened and that "the loss of the lives of these brave men was a tragedy for all".

