LatentView Analytics Acquires Decision Point Analysis, Harnessing AI for Revenue Growth

LatentView Analytics, a digital analytics consulting and solutions provider, has finalized the acquisition of Decision Point Analysis, internationally recognized for its Artificial Intelligence Business Transformation and Revenue Growth Management (RGM) solutions for global brands in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector.

The acquisition offers LatentView new avenues for growth and the ability to expand its GenAI and RGM solutions to a broader market. 'We are excited to complete the acquisition as per the agreed terms,' said LatentView Analytics CEO Rajan Sethuraman. 'Decision Point's expertise in CPG, particularly in Revenue Growth Management Solutions, opens new doors for us,' he added.

Decision Point Analytics has a decade-plus track record in AI-powered solutions and employs over 300 people globally. Founding CEO Ravi Shankar shared his enthusiasm: 'We look forward to the next phase of our journey with LatentView, unlocking synergies to bring our RGM and GenAI solutions to North America and Europe.'

LatentView CFO Rajan Venkatesan noted the strategic importance of the acquisition: 'With the closing of this acquisition, we have fully utilized our IPO funds, emphasizing our focus on the CPG vertical. We are already seeing significant revenue and cost synergy opportunities.'

