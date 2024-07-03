Left Menu

India's Food Services Market Set for Exponential Growth by 2030

India's food services market is anticipated to reach Rs 10 lakh crore by 2030, driven by a growing addressable customer base and increasing digitisation. The online food delivery segment is projected to grow at an 18% CAGR, reaching a penetration rate of 20% by 2030. The market includes dining out and ordering in, with future growth fueled by rising incomes and urbanisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:58 IST
India's Food Services Market Set for Exponential Growth by 2030
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's food services market is projected to skyrocket to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2030, driven by a burgeoning customer base and increased digitisation, reveals a report by Bain & Company and Swiggy titled 'How India Eats'.

Presently valued at Rs 5.5 lakh crore, the market, encompassing dining out and ordering in, is anticipated to grow at a 10-12% annual rate over the next seven years. The online food delivery segment is set to expand at an 18% CAGR, with penetration rising to 20% by 2030.

Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor attributes this growth to higher incomes, digitisation, improved customer experience, and a keen interest in trying new dining experiences. He notes the substantial growth potential, citing China's significantly higher number of restaurants per million urban population as a point of comparison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024