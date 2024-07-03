India's Food Services Market Set for Exponential Growth by 2030

India's food services market is projected to skyrocket to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2030, driven by a burgeoning customer base and increased digitisation, reveals a report by Bain & Company and Swiggy titled 'How India Eats'.

Presently valued at Rs 5.5 lakh crore, the market, encompassing dining out and ordering in, is anticipated to grow at a 10-12% annual rate over the next seven years. The online food delivery segment is set to expand at an 18% CAGR, with penetration rising to 20% by 2030.

Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor attributes this growth to higher incomes, digitisation, improved customer experience, and a keen interest in trying new dining experiences. He notes the substantial growth potential, citing China's significantly higher number of restaurants per million urban population as a point of comparison.

