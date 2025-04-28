Calling Out Counterfeit Paneer: New Guidelines on Analog Cheese in Restaurants

The Consumer Affairs Ministry is working on new guidelines to oblige hotels and restaurants to disclose when they serve dishes made with analogue paneer, according to a senior government official.

This move follows FSSAI regulations which mandate manufacturers to label analogue paneer as non-dairy. However, these rules do not currently extend to meals served outside the home.

Analogue paneer resembles traditional paneer in taste and appearance but is made with non-dairy ingredients, making it cheaper. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare asserted the importance of transparency, urging establishments to clearly differentiate between traditional and analogue paneer offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)