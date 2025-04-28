Left Menu

Calling Out Counterfeit Paneer: New Guidelines on Analog Cheese in Restaurants

The Consumer Affairs Ministry is planning to enforce guidelines that require hotels and restaurants to disclose when they use analogue paneer, a non-dairy product, instead of traditional paneer in their dishes. This aims to enhance transparency and ensure consumers are not misled by the imitation product.

Updated: 28-04-2025 17:43 IST
  • India

The Consumer Affairs Ministry is working on new guidelines to oblige hotels and restaurants to disclose when they serve dishes made with analogue paneer, according to a senior government official.

This move follows FSSAI regulations which mandate manufacturers to label analogue paneer as non-dairy. However, these rules do not currently extend to meals served outside the home.

Analogue paneer resembles traditional paneer in taste and appearance but is made with non-dairy ingredients, making it cheaper. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare asserted the importance of transparency, urging establishments to clearly differentiate between traditional and analogue paneer offerings.

