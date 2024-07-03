Left Menu

Tide Honored as Great Place to Work for Second Consecutive Year

Tide, a leading business financial platform for SMEs, has been honored by the Great Places To Work® organisation for its outstanding workplace environment, marking the second year in a row. The company prioritizes continuous upskilling and career advancement, offering an annual Learning and Development (L&D) budget and leave allocation for employees.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:06 IST
Tide, a prominent business financial platform for SMEs, has been recognized by the Great Places To Work® organization for the second consecutive year. This accolade celebrates Tide's exemplary workplace environment, emphasizing employee well-being and career development.

The company offers an annual Learning and Development (L&D) budget along with allocated leave to incentivize employees to invest in their professional growth. This initiative allows employees to purchase L&D resources from globally recognized certification courses available on platforms such as Learnerbly.

Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO of Tide in India, expressed pride in the recognition, highlighting Tide's commitment to creating a nurturing workplace where employees can thrive. With 93% of its workforce affirming the availability of adequate resources, and 81% acknowledging career growth opportunities, Tide's dedication to fostering a dynamic and inclusive work culture is evident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

