Tide Honored as Great Place to Work for Second Consecutive Year

Tide, a prominent business financial platform for SMEs, has been recognized by the Great Places To Work® organization for the second consecutive year. This accolade celebrates Tide's exemplary workplace environment, emphasizing employee well-being and career development.

The company offers an annual Learning and Development (L&D) budget along with allocated leave to incentivize employees to invest in their professional growth. This initiative allows employees to purchase L&D resources from globally recognized certification courses available on platforms such as Learnerbly.

Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO of Tide in India, expressed pride in the recognition, highlighting Tide's commitment to creating a nurturing workplace where employees can thrive. With 93% of its workforce affirming the availability of adequate resources, and 81% acknowledging career growth opportunities, Tide's dedication to fostering a dynamic and inclusive work culture is evident.

