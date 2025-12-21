Left Menu

Zelenskiy Supports U.S. Proposal for Three-Sided Talks Amid Ongoing Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed support for U.S.-proposed three-sided talks with Russia to facilitate prisoner exchanges and encourage national leaders' meetings. The discussions aim to maintain control over Donbas while exploring post-war recovery and a potential free economic zone, amidst ongoing U.S.-led peace negotiations.

Updated: 21-12-2025 01:07 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Ukraine's backing of a U.S. proposal for trilateral talks with Russia, aiming to enhance prisoner exchanges and set the stage for leader summits. Discussions involve top negotiators, with Zelenskiy highlighting the priority of retaining control over territories in the Donbas region.

Three-sided negotiations at the level of national security advisers are being considered, as Zelenskiy indicated openness to any meeting that aids in prisoner swaps or facilitates further diplomatic talks. He emphasized the importance of Ukrainian sovereignty over its regions and the people's role in deciding economic initiatives like a proposed free economic zone in the East.

The Ukrainian leader reiterated support for the U.S.-led dialogue efforts with European allies, while noting alternative paths would be explored if current strategies fail. Face-to-face negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have stalled since July, although diplomatic efforts continue to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

