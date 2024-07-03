Left Menu

DGCA Probes Air India's Cricket Team Flight Diversion

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is reviewing Air India's decision to divert an aircraft meant for a scheduled flight to transport the Indian cricket team from Barbados to Delhi. This diversion occurred due to Hurricane Beryl, leading to some passenger inconveniences, although most were informed in advance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:10 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is scrutinizing Air India's controversial decision to repurpose an aircraft originally scheduled for a Newark to Delhi flight to ferry the Indian cricket team from Barbados, official sources reveal.

The aircraft's redeployment has sparked concerns among passengers who faced disruptions, although Air India claims most affected travelers were pre-informed. The Indian cricket team is expected to land in Delhi on Thursday morning in a specially chartered flight, AIC24WC.

Reports indicate that the flight rearrangement, prompted by Hurricane Beryl, left some passengers unnotified and subsequently re-routed to New York by road. They were ultimately accommodated on a different flight to Delhi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged the chartered flight for the team's return.

