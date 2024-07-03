DGCA Probes Air India's Cricket Team Flight Diversion

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is scrutinizing Air India's controversial decision to repurpose an aircraft originally scheduled for a Newark to Delhi flight to ferry the Indian cricket team from Barbados, official sources reveal.

The aircraft's redeployment has sparked concerns among passengers who faced disruptions, although Air India claims most affected travelers were pre-informed. The Indian cricket team is expected to land in Delhi on Thursday morning in a specially chartered flight, AIC24WC.

Reports indicate that the flight rearrangement, prompted by Hurricane Beryl, left some passengers unnotified and subsequently re-routed to New York by road. They were ultimately accommodated on a different flight to Delhi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arranged the chartered flight for the team's return.

