Left Menu

Bridging the Moral Accountability Gap: Kailash Satyarthi's Call for Global Compassion

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi highlights the growing gap between decision-makers and the people, emphasizing a lack of moral accountability. At the Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit, he discusses launching the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion to address systemic issues beyond legal accountability, underscoring the importance of compassion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-04-2025 07:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 07:44 IST
Bridging the Moral Accountability Gap: Kailash Satyarthi's Call for Global Compassion
Summit
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

At the Global Justice, Love and Peace Summit in Dubai, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi voiced concern over the widening gap between decision-makers and the people they serve. Satyarthi emphasized the urgent need for moral accountability, declaring it vital for genuine social transformation.

In collaboration with other Nobel Laureates, he announced the launch of the Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion, aiming to restore empathy and accountability in decision-making processes. Satyarthi clarified that compassion is a powerful force for driving systemic change, transcending kindness and sympathy.

He called on global governments, particularly in India, to adopt similar initiatives to the UAE's Ministry of Tolerance. As the world grapples with local and global challenges, former Polish President Lech Walesa advocated for new, globally conscious solutions during his address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025