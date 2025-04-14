Strengthening Sino-Vietnamese Ties: Infrastructure and Diplomacy in Focus

In a clear signal of deepening ties between Vietnam and China, Vietnam's party chief To Lam has called for increased cooperation across various sectors such as diplomacy, defense, and security. Infrastructure connectivity, particularly three critical rail links, remains a top priority for Vietnam in its strategic partnership with China.

The call for enhanced cooperation was detailed in an article by To Lam, published in Chinese state media on Monday. His comments come just ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's forthcoming state visit to Vietnam, scheduled for April 14 to 15.

This visit is part of Xi's tour across Southeast Asia, signaling a significant push for regional connectivity and collaboration. The envisioned infrastructure projects could bolster economic growth and strengthen geopolitical ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)