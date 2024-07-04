Left Menu

BYD Expands Southeast Asia Reach with First EV Plant in Thailand

Chinese automaker BYD inaugurated its first electric vehicle plant in Thailand, pushing into Southeast Asia and confronting new tariffs from the European Union and the US. The Rayong plant, with a capacity of 150,000 vehicles, aims to support Thailand's EV goals and create 10,000 jobs.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:50 IST
BYD Expands Southeast Asia Reach with First EV Plant in Thailand
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Chinese automaker BYD has taken a significant step in expanding its Southeast Asian presence, inaugurating its first electric vehicle plant in Thailand on Thursday.

This milestone occurs amid new tariff impositions from the European Union and the Biden administration on Chinese EV imports, highlighting global competition dynamics.

The new plant in Rayong, built in just 16 months, boasts an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles, set to boost Thailand's ambitious EV targets and generate 10,000 jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024