BYD Expands Southeast Asia Reach with First EV Plant in Thailand

Chinese automaker BYD has taken a significant step in expanding its Southeast Asian presence, inaugurating its first electric vehicle plant in Thailand on Thursday.

This milestone occurs amid new tariff impositions from the European Union and the Biden administration on Chinese EV imports, highlighting global competition dynamics.

The new plant in Rayong, built in just 16 months, boasts an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles, set to boost Thailand's ambitious EV targets and generate 10,000 jobs.

