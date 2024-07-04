Left Menu

Revolutionizing Leadership: The Art of Leadership Certificate Program

The Art of Living has launched the Art of Leadership Certificate Program, rooted in Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's teachings. This program focuses on context, commitment, and compassion to equip leaders with essential skills for today's dynamic environment. Participants can expect improved energy, stress relief, clarity, and enhanced leadership capabilities.

Updated: 04-07-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:35 IST
The Art of Living has introduced a groundbreaking initiative called the Art of Leadership Certificate Program. Rooted in the timeless teachings of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, this program promises to revolutionize leadership development by equipping participants with essential skills and insights needed for exemplary leadership in today's dynamic world.

Emphasizing three core principles—context, commitment, and compassion—the program offers a holistic view that fosters decision-making beneficial in the long run. Context encourages leaders to view life from a broader perspective, while commitment drives them towards goals transcending personal interests. Compassionate leadership creates supportive environments, focusing on integrity and empathy.

Facilitated by world-class faculty, the intensive 12-hour, four-day online program concludes with 21 days of post-course support. It aims to boost energy, relieve stress, improve clarity, and transform leadership paradigms. Designed for executives, entrepreneurs, managers, and aspiring leaders, it promises to unlock true leadership potential and drive organizational success.

