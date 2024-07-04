Left Menu

Azentio Software Appoints Aarthi Ramesh and Emma Foley to Key Leadership Positions

Aarthi Ramesh brings over two decades of experience in the IT industry, particularly within services and SaaS domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 04-07-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 18:10 IST
Azentio Software Appoints Aarthi Ramesh and Emma Foley to Key Leadership Positions
Sanjay Singh, CEO of Azentio, commended both Aarthi Ramesh and Emma Foley as driven and effective leaders who will contribute significantly to shaping Azentio's future. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Azentio Software, a prominent software company specializing in the BFSI sector, has announced key leadership appointments:

Aarthi Ramesh, Chief Customer Officer

Aarthi Ramesh brings over two decades of experience in the IT industry, particularly within services and SaaS domains. Previously, she held senior roles at Freshworks, where she managed strategic accounts across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Her contributions included scaling operations and aligning them with IPO objectives. Before Freshworks, Aarthi served as global COO at Cognizant for a large business unit.

At Azentio, Aarthi Ramesh will focus on enhancing customer success, ensuring satisfaction, and driving retention. Her responsibilities encompass managing customer success teams, support services, and strategies for seamless onboarding, adoption, and ongoing engagement with Azentio's product suite.

In her statement, Aarthi expressed enthusiasm about her new role, emphasizing her commitment to customer centricity and leveraging her diverse background in both product and service domains to benefit Azentio and its customers.

Emma Foley, Chief Marketing Officer

Emma Foley brings more than 20 years of B2B marketing experience, with a strong focus on the tech sector across MEA, APAC, and Europe. Previously, she served as Head of Marketing for Europe, Middle East & Africa at Temenos, where she built high-performing teams and implemented transformative marketing models driven by data analytics.

In her role at Azentio, Emma Foley will concentrate on refining Azentio's value propositions and driving clear, compelling messaging for customers. Her strategic focus will include enhancing digital marketing technology and data-driven initiatives to support Azentio's growth plans in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Foley expressed her excitement about joining Azentio, highlighting the company's reputation for innovation and customer-first approach. She aims to leverage her expertise to set new standards in marketing strategies that resonate with customers.

Leadership Vision

Sanjay Singh, CEO of Azentio, commended both Aarthi Ramesh and Emma Foley as driven and effective leaders who will contribute significantly to shaping Azentio's future. He emphasized their roles in advancing Azentio's vision, growth ambitions, and commitment to innovation with a strong focus on customer satisfaction.

These appointments underscore Azentio's strategic focus on enhancing customer success and marketing effectiveness, positioning the company for continued growth and leadership in the BFSI software sector.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024