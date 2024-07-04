Azentio Software Appoints Aarthi Ramesh and Emma Foley to Key Leadership Positions

Azentio Software, a prominent software company specializing in the BFSI sector, has announced key leadership appointments:

Aarthi Ramesh, Chief Customer Officer

Aarthi Ramesh brings over two decades of experience in the IT industry, particularly within services and SaaS domains. Previously, she held senior roles at Freshworks, where she managed strategic accounts across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Her contributions included scaling operations and aligning them with IPO objectives. Before Freshworks, Aarthi served as global COO at Cognizant for a large business unit.

At Azentio, Aarthi Ramesh will focus on enhancing customer success, ensuring satisfaction, and driving retention. Her responsibilities encompass managing customer success teams, support services, and strategies for seamless onboarding, adoption, and ongoing engagement with Azentio's product suite.

In her statement, Aarthi expressed enthusiasm about her new role, emphasizing her commitment to customer centricity and leveraging her diverse background in both product and service domains to benefit Azentio and its customers.

Emma Foley, Chief Marketing Officer

Emma Foley brings more than 20 years of B2B marketing experience, with a strong focus on the tech sector across MEA, APAC, and Europe. Previously, she served as Head of Marketing for Europe, Middle East & Africa at Temenos, where she built high-performing teams and implemented transformative marketing models driven by data analytics.

In her role at Azentio, Emma Foley will concentrate on refining Azentio's value propositions and driving clear, compelling messaging for customers. Her strategic focus will include enhancing digital marketing technology and data-driven initiatives to support Azentio's growth plans in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Foley expressed her excitement about joining Azentio, highlighting the company's reputation for innovation and customer-first approach. She aims to leverage her expertise to set new standards in marketing strategies that resonate with customers.

Leadership Vision

Sanjay Singh, CEO of Azentio, commended both Aarthi Ramesh and Emma Foley as driven and effective leaders who will contribute significantly to shaping Azentio's future. He emphasized their roles in advancing Azentio's vision, growth ambitions, and commitment to innovation with a strong focus on customer satisfaction.

These appointments underscore Azentio's strategic focus on enhancing customer success and marketing effectiveness, positioning the company for continued growth and leadership in the BFSI software sector.