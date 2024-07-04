TotalEnergies Drives Local Development in Africa’s Oil and Gas Sector

TotalEnergies is significantly involved in Africa's oil and gas sector, emphasizing local content development across its operations. Here's a detailed overview of their activities in various African countries:

Angola

TotalEnergies, along with Petronas and Sonangol, reached Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Kaminho deepwater project in Angola's Block 20/11. This project, including the Cameia and Golfinho fields, marks the first major deepwater development in the Kwanza Basin. It involves substantial local content, with 10 million work hours allocated to local companies, focusing on offshore operations and site construction. Moreover, TotalEnergies and Sonangol are collaborating on a research and development center in Sumbe, aiming to enhance local technological expertise in areas like reservoir geology and process electrification.

Nigeria

Active since 1956, TotalEnergies operates offshore in Nigeria, contributing significantly to local employment, business opportunities, and training. The Ubeta gas field development, in partnership with NNPC, exemplifies their commitment to local content, with over 90% of man-hours for the project performed locally. Similarly, the Ikike field development saw 95% local participation in man-hours, demonstrating local capacity in building and assembling platform modules.

Uganda/Tanzania

TotalEnergies leads the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project, spanning Uganda and Tanzania. The project focuses on extensive local content, including training initiatives that have reached over 21,000 individuals. By 2023, the project employed 1,200 in Uganda and 3,200 in Tanzania, with local employees working 92% of project hours. Significant procurement from local suppliers — $45 million in Uganda and $172 million in Tanzania — underscores their commitment to supporting local economies.

Republic of the Congo (ROC)

TotalEnergies expanded its interests in the Moho license, the largest oil project in ROC, producing 140,000 barrels per day. The Moho Nord project engages 600 Congolese companies, creating 1,200 direct and indirect jobs and providing 600,000 hours of training. The project's impact extends to capacity building and local business participation, aligning with TotalEnergies' climate and socioeconomic objectives through energy efficiency and zero-flaring practices.

Overall Approach

TotalEnergies' approach in Africa integrates dialogue, impact assessment, and socioeconomic development into its operations. By prioritizing local employment, capacity building, and partnerships, TotalEnergies aims to deliver long-term benefits to the communities where it operates. These efforts not only enhance operational efficiency but also contribute to the sustainable development of local economies across the continent.