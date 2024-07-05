AMET Global Maritime Summit 2024 Unites Industry Leaders to Chart the Future

The AMET Global Maritime Summit 2024 (AGMS 2024) and AMET Global Maritime Awards 2024 (AGMA 2024), organized by the Dr. J Ramachandran Maritime Foundation and AMET University, successfully concluded at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium in Chennai. The event attracted over 1,250 participants from the maritime industry, academia, and related sectors globally.

The summit's theme, 'Charting the Future of Maritime Excellence', featured panel discussions, technical sessions, and keynote addresses from industry leaders. Discussions centered on advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the maritime sector. Col. Dr. G. Thiruvasagam, Pro-Chancellor of AMET University, emphasized the summit's alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr. J Ramachandran highlighted India's strides in the shipping industry and the vital role of AMET University. He underscored the need for continuous collaboration and innovation. Shri Shyam Jagannathan, IAS, addressed India's shipping advancements and stressed the importance of maritime safety, decarbonization, and port capacity enhancement. His Excellency Mr. Haymandoyal Dillum praised AMET for its commitment to maritime education at the Valedictory Ceremony, where the AGMA Awards 2024 honored outstanding individuals and institutions in the maritime domain.