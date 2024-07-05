Gujarat Records Significant 55% Increase in FDI with $7.3 Billion Inflow for FY 2023-24

Gujarat has witnessed a notable surge in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with a reported inflow of USD 7.3 billion for the financial year 2023-24, marking a 55% increase over the previous fiscal, according to a state government release on Friday.

This boost in FDI has elevated Gujarat to the second spot nationally, trailing only Maharashtra. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry noted this substantial growth, highlighting a USD 2.6 billion increase in FDI for the year.

Attributed to the pro-business policies championed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has consistently drawn FDI for three consecutive years. Industrial infrastructure, targeted sector policies, and supportive measures for small industries have collectively fostered a conducive investment climate.