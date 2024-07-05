Gujarat Records Significant 55% Increase in FDI with $7.3 Billion Inflow for FY 2023-24
Gujarat has recorded a remarkable 55% increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for the financial year 2023-24, attracting USD 7.3 billion. This growth positions Gujarat as the second-highest recipient of FDI in India, following Maharashtra. The state has benefited from industry-friendly policies, infrastructural development, and an enhanced ease of doing business.
- Country:
- India
Gujarat has witnessed a notable surge in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with a reported inflow of USD 7.3 billion for the financial year 2023-24, marking a 55% increase over the previous fiscal, according to a state government release on Friday.
This boost in FDI has elevated Gujarat to the second spot nationally, trailing only Maharashtra. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry noted this substantial growth, highlighting a USD 2.6 billion increase in FDI for the year.
Attributed to the pro-business policies championed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has consistently drawn FDI for three consecutive years. Industrial infrastructure, targeted sector policies, and supportive measures for small industries have collectively fostered a conducive investment climate.
ALSO READ
DGFT Launches Automated System for Adhoc Input-Output Norms to Boost Ease of Doing Business
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Launches Ambitious Polio Vaccination Campaign
New Healthcare and Food Safety Initiatives to Enhance Quality and Ease of Doing Business Unveiled
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Launches Shala Praveshotsav in Tribal Regions
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel wishes Chief Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan who is voluntarily retiring