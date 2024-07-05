Rajasthan's Gem Renaissance: Boosting Economy Through Jewellery
Rajasthan's gems and jewellery sector is key to its economic growth, says Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The industry, which generated Rs 11,183 crore in exports in 2023-24, is a significant job creator. Efforts are ongoing to enhance ease of business, promote the sector, and train artisans for global competitiveness.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, emphasized the crucial role of the gems and jewellery sector in the state's economic development. Speaking at the inaugural event of JAS-2024, Sharma highlighted the sector's substantial export contributions, tallying Rs 11,183 crore in 2023-24.
Sharma noted that gems and jewellery businesses are vital job creators and underlined the state's initiatives to make business operations smoother for entrepreneurs. Jaipur's global recognition for its jewellery was also mentioned, with the industry featuring prominently under the 'One District One Product' scheme.
The collaboration between the state and central governments aims to establish a gems and jewellery park, anticipating the creation of over 1 lakh jobs. Sharma stressed the importance of artisan training, technological advancements, and investment in research to propel the sector to new international heights.
