Left Menu

Surge in Irish Pharma Exports to U.S. Amid Tariff Fears

Irish pharmaceutical exports to the U.S. soared by over 450% in February, indicating stockpiling by U.S. drugmakers in anticipation of potential tariffs. The U.S. is investigating European pharma imports as part of tariff imposition strategies, particularly from Ireland, a key drug manufacturing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:33 IST
Surge in Irish Pharma Exports to U.S. Amid Tariff Fears
pharmaceutical imports Image Credit:

The Irish pharmaceutical sector has experienced a remarkable surge in exports to the United States, with figures jumping over 450% year-on-year in February, according to recent data released on Tuesday. This marks the second consecutive month of increased export activity, hinting that U.S. drugmakers are amassing medicines ahead of possible tariffs.

The U.S. administration announced a probe into pharmaceutical imports on Monday, signaling an impending tariff imposition that President Donald Trump plans to add to existing duties on various goods and partners. Trump's administration has repeatedly criticized European, specifically Irish, drug production, targeting these as issues to address through tariffs. Ireland hosts production facilities for over a dozen major global drugmakers, with many products destined for the U.S. market.

In January, Irish medicine exports to the U.S. grew by 130% to €9.4 billion and further escalated to €10.5 billion in February, compared to €1.9 billion in the same period last year, as per Ireland's Central Statistics Office. Some pharmaceutical companies resorted to sending larger quantities by air to the U.S. amid looming tariff threats, sources told Reuters. Meanwhile, Ireland's Central Bank attributed the ongoing rise in pharma exports since last July partially to high-demand weight-loss drugs but noted that stockpiling could be driving recent increases. Overall, a 34% hike in all goods exports from Ireland to the U.S. last year elevated the U.S. trade deficit with Ireland to a record €50 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025