N Chandrababu Naidu's Ambitious Blueprint for Andhra Pradesh's Global Resurgence

In a bold move to elevate Andhra Pradesh's status globally, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled an extensive roadmap. Central to his strategy is the indispensable backing of the central government, as the state endeavors to recover post-bifurcation.

During his interaction with reporters following meetings with India's top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu underscored his commitment to development over political maneuvering. He reassured investors of a favorable business environment, pledging to tackle political adversaries.

Naidu's plan includes swift completion of key government buildings, a greenfield capital city project in Amaravati, and a skill census to align human capital with industry needs. With Andhra's geographical advantages and water resources, Naidu envisions a prosperous future, supported by both public and private participation. His upcoming attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos aims to attract global investors and signal Andhra Pradesh's commitment to economic growth.