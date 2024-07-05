BMRCL Increases Namma Metro Services from Majestic Station to Cater to Demand

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has unveiled an expanded service schedule for the Namma Metro Purple line, effective from July 6. The move aims to address commuter demand by increasing the number of trains originating from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station-Majestic from nine to 15.

Officials confirmed that of these 15 trains, 10 will continue to Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL), four will head to Whitefield, and one will terminate at Baiyappanahalli station. Morning services will see trains departing every 3.3 minutes during peak hours up to 10.25 am.

In a bid to ease congestion, six of the 14 trains currently ending at Garudacharpalya will be extended towards Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL) and Whitefield. Evening schedules will also commence with a 5-minute headway at 4:20 pm from Baiyappanahalli towards Mysore Road station for enhanced passenger convenience.