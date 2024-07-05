India's Journey to Upper Middle-Income Status by 2047: Challenges and Opportunities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a high-income economy by 2047 appears unlikely, according to Financial Times chief economics commentator Martin Wolf. However, Wolf suggests that reaching upper middle-income status by then is still within the realm of possibility.

Speaking at an event organised by CUTS, Wolf highlighted the challenges India faces in a slow-growing, shock-prone world. He emphasized the need for India to leverage its influence and strategically position itself to seize global opportunities. Wolf noted, 'India can partially replace China as a competitive global supplier of goods and services and become a magnet for foreign direct investment.'

Despite the hurdles, Wolf pointed out India's potential to shape global discussions and strengthen its economic relationships. He stated that India's advantageous position as a 'China plus one' country could lead to significant economic gains, supported by its strong relationships with Western nations.